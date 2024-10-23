Public urged to be vigilant online while abroad during half term

People going abroad during the October half term have been warned to avoid joining unfamiliar wifi networks because of the risk to privacy and their data.

Telecoms giant Virgin Media O2 has issued the warning after publishing new research which showed that 79% of people join unfamiliar networks when overseas, and around half (49%) did not know this can leave them vulnerable to attack.

Public or unfamiliar wifi networks can be risky as they can be unsecure and therefore easy for hackers to get onto and access a user’s device, potentially to steal user data or infect their device with a virus.

The telecoms firm said that its Advanced Security service stopped customers accessing more than seven million unsafe websites and blocked around 50,000 cyber attacks during the month of August and the last school holiday, and so has issued new advice to people planning to go away during the October half term.

Gareth Lister, director of connectivity, at Virgin Media O2 said: “Although it’s tempting when in need of a quick WiFi connection, apply caution and avoid joining unfamiliar networks.

“Just as you would with personal interactions, apply the principle of ‘stranger danger’ when thinking about who and what you connect your phone to.

“Connecting to unfamiliar networks can leave users vulnerable to cyber attacks. Instead, try to use a secure network that you trust – for example at your hotel, or check to see if your mobile provider offers inclusive roaming like O2 does in the EU at no extra cost.”

Mr Lister also encouraged the public to be “extra vigilant” before clicking links in emails or connecting to websites, saying users should avoid emails and links which contain “lookalike” characters from non-Latin character sets, typos or unusual domains the user is not familiar with.

He also urged people to protect themselves and their devices by using tools such as two-factor authentication.

“Always protect your accounts with strong and unique passwords and to protect yourself further, look at adding two-factor authentication so there is an extra layer of protection on your device,” he said.