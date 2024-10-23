King and Queen continue royal tour with Samoa visit

The King and Queen will receive a formal welcome when they arrive in Samoa for a state visit.

Charles and Camilla will be greeted by the country’s prime minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa when they step off their jet.

Nearby will be an honour guard formed by the Samoan Police Force, who will be stood to attention for their royal guests.

Samoa is hosting a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) which has the theme “One Resilient Common Future”.

The King is head of the Commonwealth and for the first time will preside over the gathering of presidents and prime ministers, and formally open the event which will be attended by Sir Keir Starmer.

Charles deputised for Queen Elizabeth II during the last Chogm staged by Rwanda in 2022, and in Samoa will be joined by Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The royal couple will fly from Australia where they enjoyed a six-day visit which ended with them visiting Sydney Opera House on Tuesday and meeting some of the thousands of well-wishers who had gathered.