Sir Chris Hoy announces that his cancer is terminal

Sir Chris Hoy, one of Britain’s greatest cyclists and Olympians, has announced that his cancer is terminal.

He was given a diagnosis last year that he has two to four years left to live.

Sir Chris, 48, told The Sunday Times: “As unnatural as it feels, this is nature.”

He added: “You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.

“You remind yourself, aren’t I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible.”

A tumour was found in Sir Chris’s shoulder and a second scan found primary cancer in his prostate, which has metastasised to his bones.

Tumours have also been found in his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and rib and he has been told it is incurable.

Sir Chris and his lawyer wife Sarra have two children, seven-year-old Chloe and 10-year-old Callum.

He recalls Callum, who was then aged nine, asking if he was going to die.

Sir Chris told him that no-one lives forever, but he hoped, thanks to the medicine, “to be here for many, many years”.

Despite having a very high pain threshold, he has had a violent allergic reaction to the chemotherapy.

Sir Chris Hoy and wife Sarra arriving for the British Academy Scottish Awards at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow in 2017 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Some weeks before his cancer diagnosis, his wife Sarra had tests on a tingling sensation in her face and tongue.

Then just before Christmas it was confirmed she had multiple sclerosis (MS) that was “very active and aggressive” and needed urgent treatment.

The couple have not told their children about Sarra’s MS diagnosis.

In February, as he was undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, Sir Chris said he felt “forced” to reveal his cancer diagnosis publicly.

At that time, Sir Chris said he was “going really well” and was “optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful” after his diagnosis in 2023.

Sir Chris was a pundit for the BBC covering the Paris 2024 Olympics and he has been part of the broadcast team at the Track Cycling World Championships in Copenhagen this week.

He posted a message, ending with a love heart, on an Instagram message after confirming his terminal diagnosis.

Sir Chris wrote: “You may see in the news this weekend some articles about my health, so I just wanted to reassure you all that I’m feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me. Onwards!”

He was such a dominant force in sprint cycling that he had won six Olympic, 11 world and 34 World Cup titles by the time he retired from competitive racing in 2013.

Sir Chris is the third most-decorated British Olympian of all time, with six career golds and one silver medal.

The Scot, originally from Edinburgh, had asked for privacy following the announcement.

In February, writing on his Instagram account, Sir Chris said: “For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced.”

Sir Chris said the diagnosis came as a “huge shock”.

He wrote: “I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point.”

Sir Chris extended his “sincere gratitude” to medical professionals for their “amazing help and care”.

The Scot said: “While I’m thankful for any support, I’d like to deal with this privately.

“My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now.

“I’m optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult. However, I currently feel fine.”

Sir Chris said he would continue to ride his bike and was looking forward to getting “stuck in” to the year ahead, adding: “I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal.”

He was awarded his knighthood in 2008 at the same time that his mother Carol, a retired nurse, was recognised with an MBE for her work on sleep-related illnesses.

Inspired to try cycling by a scene in the film E.T., Hoy soon reached the world’s top 10 rankings in BMX and in addition was a medallist at the Scottish Junior Rowing Championships.

His rise to the top mirrored his nation’s emergence to the top of track cycling.

The velodrome built for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow is named in his honour.

Sir Chris went into business promoting his cycling range following his retirement.

He has written a children’s book series titled Flying Fergus and completed the gruelling Le Mans 24-Hour motor race in June 2016.