What the papers say – October 18

The death of former One Direction member Liam Payne, who fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, dominates Friday’s front pages.

The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Star all pay tribute to the Get Low singer, quoting family and friends remembering him as a “kind, funny and brave soul”.

The Daily Mail and Metro focus on the days and hours leading up to the singer’s death.

In international news, The Daily Telegraph, Financial Times and The Guardian splash on the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, saying it marks the “beginning of the end” for the militant group.

The Times leads on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledging to continue the war in Gaza.

The i leads on “deep” Government unrest over public service cuts that could be included in this month’s budget announcement.

The Daily Express says Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been accused of “undermining the economy” as pensioners pull money from their funds amid rumours of a “tax raid”.