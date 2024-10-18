Murder probe launched as man dies weeks after south-west London stabbing

A man has died weeks after he was stabbed in south-west London, police have said.

The Metropolitan Police has now named the victim as Omarkafi Sahal, 28, and a murder investigation is under way.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in World’s End Estate, Kensington and Chelsea, at about 8.55pm on September 30.

Mr Sahal was found with a stab wound and was taken to hospital where he remained until he died on October 17, the force said.

Three men were charged before his death and have appeared in court.

On Friday, the Met said: “Following his death, we will liaise with the Crown Prosecution Service as to whether any of these charges will be amended.”

Kensington and Chelsea-based officers initially took up the investigation and it has now passed to homicide detectives led by Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell.

She said: “This is a tragic development in this investigation and my thoughts are with Omarkafi’s family at this time.

“Three men have been charged as part of this investigation prior to Omarkafi’s death and work is ongoing to review those charges as appropriate.

“I would stress however that charges do not indicate the end of our investigation and I would ask anyone with any information who has not already spoken to police to get in touch at the earliest opportunity.

“Your information could still be vital to our investigation.”

Superintendent Owen Renowden, responsible for policing in Kensington and Chelsea, said: “This is a shocking incident in which a young man has been fatally injured.

“Officers have worked swiftly to identify those involved and bring charges, and that work continues.

“There has been an increased police presence in the area, which has included the Neighbourhood Policing Teams supported by both specialist officers and partners in the local authority.

“Any local residents with concerns should speak to an officer or call 101.”

It has asked anyone with information to call police on 101, post @MetCC ref CAD 7105/30SEP, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.