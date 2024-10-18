In Pictures: Animals enjoy smashing time with pumpkins before Halloween

The animals at Blair Drummond Safari Park in Scotland embraced the Halloween spirit as they enjoyed some spooky fun with pumpkins.

The safari park, near Stirling, has organised some special events as part of a family-friendly autumn celebration running until October 30.

Visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including an undercover hay bale play-pit and a trick-or-treat trail with prizes.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)