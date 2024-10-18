Express & Star
In Pictures: Animals enjoy smashing time with pumpkins before Halloween

Meerkats, tigers and macaques all got involved at Blair Drummond Safari Park in Scotland.

Meerkats with a pumpkin at Blair Drummond Safari Park

The animals at Blair Drummond Safari Park in Scotland embraced the Halloween spirit as they enjoyed some spooky fun with pumpkins.

The safari park, near Stirling, has organised some special events as part of a family-friendly autumn celebration running until October 30.

Visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including an undercover hay bale play-pit and a trick-or-treat trail with prizes.

A meerkat on a pumpkin at Blair Drummond Safari Park
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
A meerkat near some pumpkins at Blair Drummond Safari Park
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
A meerkat inside a pumpkin
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
A tiger views a pumpkin floating on the water at Blair Drummond Safari Park
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
A tiger plays with a pumpkin in the water at Blair Drummond Safari Park
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
A macaque with a pumpkin at Blair Drummond Safari Park
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
A macaque parent carrying its child with a pumpkin at Blair Drummond Safari Park
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Macaques with a pumpkin at Blair Drummond Safari Park
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
A macaque eats a piece of pumpkin at Blair Drummond Safari Park
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
A macaque holds a pumpkin at Blair Drummond Safari Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
