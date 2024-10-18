Daniel Khalife ‘congratulated police officer who caught him’, court told

A police officer has described the moment he “grabbed hold” of Daniel Khalife on a canal towpath before the former soldier “congratulated him” on catching him, a court has heard.

Khalife, 23, is alleged to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth in south London while on remand by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry on September 6 2023.

He was arrested in west London on September 9 2023 with a number of items including a mountain bike, a Waitrose bag with a phone, receipts, a diary and about £200 in notes, the jury was told.

Daniel Khalife at Mill Hill park (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The Metropolitan Police officer who caught the alleged fugitive told Woolwich Crown Court he drove in the direction of where Khalife had been spotted to try and get ahead of him.

The plain clothes detective sergeant, who was not named in court, said he “jumped out” of his car and “ran down an alleyway to the canal”.

“It was quite a fast moving situation,” he continued.

“I could see Khalife coming towards me on the footpath riding his bike with clothing matching the description.

“I was sure it was Daniel Khalife, I told him he was under arrest.

“I ran down the stairs, I pulled my taser out.”

Khalife “flinched” when he saw the taser, but did not “have a chance to stop” because of the speed he was moving, the court heard.

“I grabbed hold of his arm and pulled him off of the bike onto the floor.”

The former soldier “did comply”, and was handcuffed, the detective sergeant said.

The officer was then joined by colleagues, who sat up Khalife and formally arrested him.

Asked about Khalife’s demeanour, the officer said: “He was friendly towards me. Quite jovial.

“At no point did he try to resist.

Daniel Khalife has been charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth (Lucy North/PA)

“He was pleasant. He congratulated me on catching him.”

Asked by defence barrister Gul Nawaz Hussain KC if he had told Khalife: “Stop, or I’ll shoot,” the officer replied: “No.”

Asked by defence barrister Gul Nawaz Hussain KC if Khalife had stopped and come over to the officer voluntarily before saying: “You’ve got me,” the detective sergeant laughed and replied: “Complete and utter rubbish.”

Prosecutor Mark Heywood KC previously told the jury Khalife “quite deliberately escaped” after being escorted to the kitchen where he had a job.

On September 6, Khalife had been to Richmond and went to Mountain Warehouse, the next day he was pictured in an M&S and Sainsbury’s, the court heard.

On the day of the arrest, the former soldier was seen in a McDonald’s, his trial was told.

His absence was discovered during a headcount and then all movement in the prison was suspended, the jury was told.

Khalife also faces charges contrary to the Official Secrets Act and Terrorism Act, and is accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax.

He denies all of the charges.

The trial continues.