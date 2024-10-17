Second body found following Newcastle house explosion

A second body has been found following a house explosion in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police said on Thursday that the body of a man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found in the debris in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, where the blast happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The force has already confirmed that a seven-year-old boy died in the incident.

Superintendent Darren Adam said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the two people who have tragically lost their lives.

“Specialist officers are supporting their loved ones and we would urge everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”

The force said six people – five adults and a child – were taken to hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

On Thursday, the force confirmed that all but one of these have now been discharged.

A man in his 30s who remains in hospital is in a critical but stable condition, a spokesman said.

The spokesman added: “We can also confirm that we do not have any reports of missing people related to the incident.”