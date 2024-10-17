Sara Sharif was strangled until a bone in her neck broke, court hears

Sara Sharif had been strangled until a bone in her neck broke up to three months before she died, a court has heard.

Jurors previously heard the 10-year-old had suffered more than 70 injuries, shortly before she was found dead in her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10 last year.

Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his daughter’s murder, alongside Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29.

Sarah Sharif’s father Urfan Sharif (right) her uncle Faisal Malik (left), and stepmother Beinash Batool (centre) are accused over the 10-year-old’s death (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

On Thursday, the court was shown X-rays of some of her injuries, including fractures in the fingers of her left hand and one in the u-shaped hyoid bone in her neck.

A pathologist, bone specialist Professor Anthony Freemont, told the court he had concluded the break in her neck had been caused “within the setting of neck compression” of which “the most common cause of these types of fractures is manual strangulation”.

He said that, according to his analysis, this injury was between six to 12 weeks old at the time of Sara’s death.

Sara Sharif was found dead in her home in August 2023 (Surrey Police/PA)

Professor Freemont said the two fractures in the girl’s fingers had occurred between 12 and 18 days before her death, based on his analysis of the stage of healing the injuries were at.

Of the injuries he examined, Professor Freemont said: “If you find fractures of different ages and different bones, there is a high likelihood they are non-accidental injuries.”

The pathologist went on to say that the bone marrow he examined from Sara’s body showed changes which could have been caused by starvation or “the rapid removal of all food”.

The previous day, jurors heard that another pathologist who carried out a post-mortem examination on Sara’s body gave the girl’s cause of death as “complications arising from multiple injuries and neglect”.

The court previously heard that Sara’s teacher described her as a ‘happy child’ (Surrey Police/PA)

Police found Sara’s body in a bunk bed in her home, following a call from Sharif in Pakistan saying he “beat her up too much” for being “naughty”, the court has heard.

It is alleged Sara had died two days before and the defendants had booked flights out of the country within hours of her death.

Forensic pathologist Dr Nathaniel Cary previously told the court that some of Sara’s external injuries, which included dozens of bruises, grazes and burns, were the result of “repetitive blunt trauma” and “blunt impact or solid pressure, or both”.

Her injuries included significant damage internally, including bleeding on her brain, multiple bruises on her lungs and multiple skeletal injuries, jurors were told.

No natural diseases or drugs had contributed to Sara’s death, the court heard.

Previously, the prosecution told jurors the 10-year-old had suffered “probable human bite marks”, a burn from a domestic iron and scalding from hot water.

A note allegedly in Sara’s father’s handwriting was found by police by her body (Surrey Police/PA)

Traces of the schoolgirl’s blood were discovered on the kitchen floor, a vacuum cleaner and a cricket bat following a police search of the family home along with “homemade hoods” used to restrain her, the prosecution said.

All three defendants, of Hammond Road in Woking, have denied murder and causing or allowing the death of a child between December 16 2022 and August 9 2023.

The trial continues.