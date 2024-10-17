Rita Ora and McFly among stars remembering Liam Payne after his death aged 31

Rita Ora is among the stars to remember Liam Payne as the “kindest soul” as McFly and Busted members have reflected on the pressures of being in the spotlight when in a boy band.

Musicians and famous faces have been paying tribute to the 31-year-old after he died falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, local police said.

The singer rose to fame as part of One Direction, who went on to become a global sensation after they finished third on The X Factor in 2010.

Ora, who collaborated on the song For You for the Fifty Shades Freed film soundtrack, said she was “devastated” by the news in an Instagram post which featured photos of them recording in the studio together.

“He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much – he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage,” the pop star added.

“This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones.

“Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P.”

One Direction – which consisted of Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson – were supported on tour by the McBusted supergroup, which saw McFly and Busted members join together.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, McFly’s Danny Jones said: “It’s super sad. Such a nice human and it was amazing to know the guys.

“And I feel for his family, I feel for the band, feel for the boys, and I’m shocked. I’m genuinely shocked.”

Busted’s Charlie Simpson, who started his musical career when he was aged 16, reflected on the pressures of being thrust into the limelight in a boy band.

“It is really tough. I think that especially today with social media and the pressure that comes with it now that wasn’t around when we started, I think that makes it even tougher. It’s just desperately sad,” he added.

Fellow Busted bandmate Matt Willis also remembered Payne as “such a lovely bloke”, adding: “Music is so powerful and I think what One Direction achieved was unbelievable, so incredible. They’ve got such an amazing history of music, it’s a beautiful thing, music.”

Singer Beverley Knight said she had followed the success of her fellow Wolverhampton native and felt “immense pride that a young lad from my town had become a worldwide star, a member of one of the best-selling boybands of all time”.

She added that her heart was “shattered” for his parents and his son Bear, born in 2017, who he shares with his former partner, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.

The Wanted star Max George said he met Payne in the early days of his career and that in the last few years he had “spent some treasured time with him”.

“Liam was absolutely wonderful in terms of support when Tom (Parker) fell ill, performing at the Royal Albert Hall with us for Stand Up To Cancer,” he said in an Instagram post.

“He supported me a lot personally after Tom passed. I will never forget that.”

Payne attended the funeral of Parker, who died in March 2022 at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Actor and musician Damian Lewis, who played on the England squad with Payne for Soccer Aid, described him as a “warm, open, self-deprecating, chatty, lovely man”.

Soccer Aid also thanked Payne for everything he did to “help support children around the world” after the singer captained the England team for the charity football match in 2022 and returned in 2023 to play on the team.

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore described the singer as “always so lovely and giving of his time” when she had met him over the years.

She recalled interviewing him at the Brit Awards one year when she could she see he was “very loved up with someone backstage”.

“Sometimes we forget people in the public eye are real people with real feelings,” she added.

“He was a pop star but more importantly someone’s son, father – loved by so many who are left heartbroken. My thoughts with his loved ones. I can’t believe it, but also I can. Which is devastating.”

BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James opened his breakfast show by telling listeners the news had been “unbearably sad” to wake up to and that he would be processing it with them.

He also told fans: “It might be the first time someone you’ve idolised has died and that’s a really strange thing to get your head around. So go easy on yourself today because it’s a shock, it’s destabilising.

“Even though you may not have not known Liam Payne personally we do have these para-social relationships where we do know these people to a certain extent and they are part of our lives, and when they’re gone that’s weird to deal with.”

Paying a personal tribute to Payne, James said he had interviewed Payne only a few times but when he did he thought he was “so fun”, “funny” and “sweet”, before playing One Direction’s hit single What Makes You Beautiful.

US singer Charlie Puth, a co-writer on Payne’s 2017 song Bedroom Floor, said he was in “shock” after Payne’s death.

“Liam was always so kind to me,” he posted on Instagram, alongside a collection of photos of the pair working together.

“He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone … I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace.”

Under the post, he was asked his thoughts on the news of Payne’s death, to which he said it was “very sad”.

Socialite Paris Hilton also paid tribute on X, calling the singer’s death “so upsetting”, while BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball said “devastating news, dear Liam Payne”.

DJ and music producer Zedd, who featured alongside Payne on the 2017 song Get Low, called the singer’s death “absolutely heartbreaking”.

American singer and rapper Ty Dolla Sign said he will “miss” Payne, captioning videos and pictures on his Instagram story: “Just talked to you two days ago my guy.”

Fellow boy band the Backstreet Boys also paid tribute, saying their hearts go out to “Directioners around the world”.

A number of industry bodies joined those paying tribute, including streaming giant Spotify, MTV and the Brit Awards, who all said in separate statements that they are “deeply saddened” by Payne’s death.

Downing Street offered Sir Keir Starmer’s condolences to Liam Payne’s family and friends.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “The Prime Minister’s sincere condolences are with Liam’s family and friends at this time.

“One Direction were one of the biggest bands in history and their music had a huge impact on many millions of fans around the world.”