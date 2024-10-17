Record number of people taking hormone replacement therapy in England

A record number of people are now taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT), new figures show.

NHS data for England shows an estimated 2.6 million people in 2023/24 were taking HRT, up 12% from 2.3 million the previous year, and double the 1.3 million in 2018/19.

The number of NHS prescriptions for HRT has also risen to a record high, according to the data, with 13 million items prescribed in 2023/24, a 22% increase on 2022/23.

HRT replaces the hormones oestrogen, progestogen, or both, in women going through the perimenopause or menopause.

It can relieve menopause symptoms such as anxiety, insomnia and hot flushes, and is often administered as gels, creams, tablets and patches.

Media coverage of the menopause has increased in recent years, with several high-profile celebrities speaking out on the issue and how it has affected them.

According to the NHS website, the risk of developing serious side-effects on HRT are “very low”, although it can lead to a small increase in the risk of breast cancer.

Thursday’s data revealed that 100mg tablets of Utrogestan (a type of progesterone) accounted for the highest number of items prescribed in 2023/24, rising 42% to 1.3 million items, up from 940,000 items in 2022/23.

Patients aged 50 to 54 were most likely to be prescribed HRT, with 640,000 people in this age group accounting for almost a quarter of all patients on HRT in 2023/34.

The NHS data also showed that the wealthiest parts of England had more than twice as many patients receiving HRT compared with the most deprived areas.

The NHS Hormone Replacement Therapy Prescription Prepayment Certificate, which costs £19.80 for 12 months, can save people money on prescriptions.

Some 14.5% of prescription items in 2023/24 involved using the certificate, rising to 21% in June 2024, compared with 9.7% in June 2023.