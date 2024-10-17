I would give JK Rowling a peerage for gender stance, says Kemi Badenoch

Conservative Party leadership frontrunner Kemi Badenoch has said she would offer JK Rowling a peerage after pushing for the author of the controversial Cass Review of NHS gender identity services to enter the House of Lords.

In an interview with TalkTV, the former equalities minister praised both the Harry Potter author and paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass for their stance on gender, saying they have “fought for so much” and need “protection”.

“They are attacked relentlessly by all sorts of oddballs and bad people,” she said.

Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch is the frontrunner in the Conservative Party leadership race (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked whether she would give former Labour supporter Ms Rowling a peerage, Ms Badenoch said: “I would. I don’t know whether she would take it. I certainly would give her a peerage.”

She added that she had “managed to get Dr Hilary Cass a peerage” because she would be “a strong voice in Parliament”.

Lady Cass, as she now is, took her seat in the Lords on Monday having been elevated to the upper chamber as an independent crossbench peer in Rishi Sunak’s dissolution honours earlier this year.

Her review, published in April, found care had been directed by “ideology on all sides” and was based on “remarkably weak evidence”.

It led to NHS England ending the prescription of puberty blockers for children experiencing gender dysphoria, with Scotland’s only clinic offering gender services to young people following suit.

But some doctors and academics both in the UK and internationally have criticised the report, expressing concern about its methodology, and the British Medical Association has announced it will carry out an evaluation of the Cass Review.

Retired consultant paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass took her seat in the House of Lords on Monday (Yui Mok/PA)

In her TalkTV interview, Ms Badenoch accused some Tory leadership candidates of “throwing mud”, agreeing that the campaign had been “dirty”.

She also argued that ministers had been too quick to seek to “blame” people for the Southport riots, rather than providing “reassurance that (they) understand the issues”.

“People may have got the perpetrator’s identity wrong, but the fact is some kids are not here today who should be here. That is an unspeakable tragedy,” she said.