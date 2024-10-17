Celebrity tributes pour in after One Direction star Liam Payne’s shock death

Tributes have been paid to former One Direction star Liam Payne, who has been found dead at a hotel in Buenos Aires with TV presenter Dermot O’Leary calling it “the worst news”.

Payne is reported to have died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina around 5pm local time, local officials said.

The 31-year-old rose to stardom as part of the world-famous boy band, formed in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

O’Leary has remembered Payne as a 14 year-old-boy auditioning for The X Factor following the singer’s death.

Alongside a photo of O’Leary and Payne standing on stage together, he wrote on Instagram: “The worst news. I remember him as a 14-year-old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing.

“He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble.

Socialite Paris Hilton paid tribute to the former One Direction member in a post on X, calling the singer’s death “so upsetting”.

“Sending love and condolences to his family and loved ones,” she wrote. “RIP my friend.”

DJ and music producer Zedd, who worked with Payne on the 2017 song Get Low, called the singer’s death “absolutely heartbreaking”.

Singer Charlie Puth, a co-writer on Payne’s 2017 song Bedroom Floor, revealed he was in “shock”.

“Liam was always so kind to me,” he posted on Instagram, alongside a collection of photos of the pair working together.

“He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone… I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace.”

Former X-Factor contestant Rylan said Payne’s death was “so tragic”, while singing duo Jedward sent their love to his young son Bear and family.

“Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear, and all the One Direction family,” Jedward wrote on X.

A statement on MTV’s official social media accounts said: “We’re deeply saddened to learn of Liam Payne’s tragic passing today. During this difficult time, our hearts remain with his family, loved ones, and fans.”

A message posted on Amazon Music’s X account, alongside a black and white image of the former One Direction star, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Liam Payne. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who love his music.”