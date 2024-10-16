UK considering sanctions for Israeli ministers amid ‘dire’ situation in Gaza

The UK is considering sanctioning two Israeli ministers, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed on Wednesday as pressure mounts on the Tel Aviv government over its actions in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Lebanon.

Former foreign secretary Lord David Cameron revealed on Tuesday that he had been working on a plan to sanction finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over their support for blocking aid from entering the Gaza Strip and expanding illegal settlements both there and in the West Bank.

Asked during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday whether he would sanction the two men, Sir Keir said: “We are looking at that.”

He said the pair had made “abhorrent” comments about the situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, adding: “The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire.

“The death toll has passed 42,000 and access to basic services is becoming much harder.

“Israel must take all possible steps to avoid civilian casualties, to allow aid into Gaza in much greater volumes, and provide the UN humanitarian partners the ability to operate effectively.”

The UK has called an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip (Leon Neal/PA)

Meanwhile, the UK has called an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council amid reports of a deteriorating humanitarian situation in northern Gaza.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Britain, along with France and Algeria, requested the meeting given the “dire” humanitarian situation in northern Gaza, adding that access to basic services is “worsening” and the UN has reported “barely any food has entered in the last two weeks”.

He said: “Israel must ensure civilians are protected and ensure routes are open to allow life-saving aid through.”

Mr Lammy also reiterated the UK’s “steadfast support for Israel’s security” and called for an immediate ceasefire in the region.

The Security Council meeting comes after the United States warned Tel Aviv that more humanitarian aid must enter Gaza in the next 30 days or Israel could lose access to American military financing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the level of aid must increase to 350 trucks a day and Israel must institute additional humanitarian pauses and security for humanitarian sites in order to continue to qualify for military funding.

UN officials said last week that just 80 aid trucks had entered northern Gaza since the start of October, compared with 60 trucks a day previously.