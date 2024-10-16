Three adults and one child taken to hospital after fire in Newcastle street

Three adults and one child have been taken to hospital after a large fire in a residential street in Newcastle.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, shortly before 1am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said four people were treated at the scene and then taken to hospital.

Drone pictures from above the street showed at least one house appeared to be completely destroyed, with the roofs collapsed and firefighters working among the rubble.

Drone pictures show at least one house appears to be completely destroyed (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Piles of debris could be seen on the street outside.

Residents are being advised to keep windows and doors closed, while motorists are asked to avoid the area as road closures are in place.

A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident in the Elswick area of Newcastle at 12.45am today.

“We dispatched four paramedic crews, four crews from our hazardous area response team (Hart), a doctor, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader, a duty officer and a tactical adviser to the scene.

“We treated and conveyed four patients – three adults and one child – to hospital for further treatment.”

Three adults and one child were taken to hospital (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Shortly before 12.45am today (Wednesday), police were contacted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, who are dealing with a fire at an address in the Violet Close area of Newcastle.

“Emergency services remain in attendance at the scene.

“Road closures are in place on Buddle Road and the surrounding area, and motorists and residents are advised to avoid the area and to keep doors and windows closed if they see and smell smoke.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted in the early hours of the morning: “We currently have several firefighting appliances in attendance at a large-scale incident in Violet Close, Newcastle.

“Please avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed until further notice.”

The house was still smouldering and the fire service had search dogs at the scene (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Firefighters continued to work at the scene using a jet to damp down the house, which was still smouldering.

A fire service van marked “search dogs” was parked nearby, as were gas specialist engineers.

Meanwhile, vehicle recovery workers were taking away several damaged cars on low-loaders.