Sexual misconduct is problem right across health service, says NHS chief

Sexual misconduct in the NHS is “unacceptable” and “will not be tolerated”, a health boss has said after tens of thousands of staff reported being the target of unwanted sexual behaviour.

NHS England warned that sexual misconduct is “a problem right across the health service” as it vowed to do more to protect staff from unwanted sexual advances.

Even staring at someone in a “sexual way” will be clamped down on, officials said.

About 58,000 NHS workers in England reported being the victim of unwanted behaviour of a sexual nature while at work in the last year, according to figures from the 2023-24 NHS Staff Survey.

This unwanted behaviour can include offensive or inappropriate sexualised conversation, including jokes, touching or assault.

While the majority of this behaviour came from patients, their relatives or other members of the public, some 3.84% NHS workers reported that they had been targeted by colleagues or other staff members.

Ambulance workers were most likely to report being the target of unwanted sexual behaviour followed by nurses and healthcare assistants.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS England chief executive, said: “For anyone who has experienced sexual abuse or misconduct at work, it is an extremely distressing and isolating experience, and so we must do everything in our power to ensure our staff feel able to speak up, and have absolute confidence that they will be given the support they need when they do.

“There is absolutely no place for sexual misconduct or abuse of any kind within the NHS – a place where staff come to work every day to provide compassionate care and support to others, and we know that women are more likely to be affected – this is unacceptable, and we must not tolerate it.”

It comes as the NHS announced that staff will be able to anonymously report incidents of sexual misconduct.

The service has issued new guidance for local health organisations on how they should recognise, report and act on sexual misconduct in the workplace.

NHS England said the new policy covers sexual misconduct connected to work or the workplace, which can include many things, including: sexual comments or jokes; unwanted touching or kissing; showing sexual pictures; staring at someone in a sexual way; asking personal questions about someone’s sex life and sexual assault or rape.

Ms Pritchard added: “This new national policy will help colleagues right across the NHS to ensure they are taking the right steps in recognising, reporting and acting on sexual misconduct at work, and by introducing the option of anonymous reporting we are making it easier for staff to come forward to report issues – it marks our serious commitment to stamping out this horrendous behaviour.”

NHS England said that staff who have experienced sexual abuse may be offered a range of pastoral support, including reasonable adjustments, and special leave if required.

Steve Russell, NHS England’s chief delivery officer, said: “The most recent NHS staff survey highlighted that sexual misconduct is a problem right across the health service with tens of thousands of workers experiencing sexual harassment from patients, relatives, and other members of the public.

“It is only right that we tackle this at a national level and provide NHS organisations with a unified policy and clear guidance that means incidents of sexual misconduct are dealt with equally and correctly across the whole system.”

Commenting, Mr Tim Mitchell, president of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, said: “Sexual misconduct should have no place in healthcare, yet alarmingly, it is happening and, too often, targets feel afraid to come forward due to the perceived impact on their careers or a lack of faith in the system to take action.

“NHS England’s leadership and new guidance is a step forward to help ensure there is no room in the NHS for unacceptable behaviour. It is crucial to create an environment where targets and witnesses feel safe and supported in reporting incidents.”