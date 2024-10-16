Majority of parents not deterred by fines for term-time family holidays – survey

The majority of parents say fines for unauthorised absences would not deter them from taking their children out of school for a holiday, a survey has found.

Half of parents are opposed to the policy in England where fines are considered if a child misses five days of school without permission, according to a poll by Parentkind charity.

The survey, of nearly 5,500 parents from across the UK, found that nearly three in five (57%) parents have or would consider their child missing school for a day or more for a term-time holiday.

The same proportion (57%) of parents said the risk of receiving a fine for an unauthorised term-time holiday would have no impact on their decision to take their child out of school.

The poll was carried out by YouGov in April and May ahead of higher fines for unauthorised pupil absences coming into effect in England.

School absence fines have now increased from £60 to £80 this academic year as part of a Government drive to boost attendance since the pandemic.

A parent who receives a second fine for the same child within a three-year period will automatically receive a £160 fine under the changes.

The Department for Education (DfE) has said other actions, such as a parenting order or prosecution, will be considered if a parent exceeds two fines per child within a three-year period, and those who are prosecuted could receive a fine of up to £2,500.

Nearly one in five (18%) parents surveyed said it was harder to get their child to attend school compared to before the pandemic, while 31% said they were “more relaxed” about their child’s attendance since Covid-19.

The poll also found that one in seven parents (14%) said their child spends seven hours or more a day on electronic devices outside school on a typical week day.

Around one in 10 parents of primary school age children said their child spends at least seven hours a day on their phone, tablet or games consoles outside school on a typical week day.

The charity is calling on the Government to publish the evidence on smartphone harm and introduce a Bill to ban smartphones for children.

The plea comes as Labour MP Josh MacAlister is introducing a Private Member’s Bill (PMB) in Parliament this week on protecting children from harms caused by excessive screen time.

The charity is also calling for the Government to review the marketing and pricing of “rip-off” family holidays, and to include the cost of school in any strategy for reducing poverty.

More than one in three (34%) parents are struggling with their finances, according to the poll.

The cost of uniforms and school trips are a concern for many families, the report has suggested.

More than one in five (21%) have struggled to afford costs associated with sending their child to school – and 11% said they had taken out a loan or taken on debt to pay for these costs.

Some parents reported skipping meals and rationing heating to cope with financial pressures.

Amelia Beeston, an administrator from London with two young children, said: “We were aware that having children would require extra costs but there are many things we need to purchase that seem excessive.

“This means not much money left to enjoy family time together which is so very important.”

Jason Elsom, chief executive of Parentkind, said: “Many parents are struggling to make ends meet and get children away from their screens, it is no wonder they are tempted by a term-time holiday.”

He added: “We’re calling for a big commitment from ministers to listen to what parents are saying when it comes to making family life cheaper, clamping down on rip-off holiday costs and banning smartphones for children.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the survey reveals how the “twin scourges of financial hardship and addictive digital technology” are affecting families.

He said: “We urgently need the Government’s child poverty taskforce to come up with solutions, and we need much tougher regulation of smartphones.

“We also wholeheartedly agree with Parentkind’s call for a Government review of rip-off family holidays.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Ultimately, fines are a blunt tool. Many teachers and leaders are already doing a huge amount to help support children back into school, and attendance figures have started to improve.

“The best way for the Government to tackle the causes behind persistent absence is to fund those services that support both families and schools – which faced devastating cuts under the austerity of the last government.”

A government spokesperson said: “Absence rates have risen in recent years which is a major challenge we have inherited, but strong foundations of learning are grounded in attendance in the classroom.

“Tackling absence is everyone’s responsibility. Parents have a legal responsibility to make sure their child is in school, while government is committed to tackling the causes of absence through mental health support in secondary schools, breakfast clubs in all primary schools and inclusive SEND support

“We will also put an end to rip-off uniforms costing families hundreds of pounds, and our child poverty taskforce is looking at longer-term actions to tackle the challenges felt by those living in poverty.”