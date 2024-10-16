Lucky ticket-holder claims Saturday’s £7.4m Lotto win

A single ticket-holder who won £7.4 million in Saturday’s Lotto draw has claimed their jackpot prize, the National Lottery said.

The lucky winner matched all six main numbers and the bonus ball number to take home the entire £7,422,407 jackpot.

The main Lotto winning numbers were 02, 11, 13, 17, 39 and 41. The bonus ball number was 37.

On Wednesday, the National Lottery’s operator, Allwyn, confirmed it received the claim, which will now be validated to ensure it adhered to the rules of the game and the integrity of the National Lottery was protected.

The prize will be paid at an appointment with one of Allwyn’s winners’ advisers.

Once the money has been sent, it will be up to the ticket-holder to decide if they wish to go public.

Information about where they purchased the ticket, or if they won the prize as an individual or as part of a syndicate, will be withheld unless the ticket-holder decides to announce the news.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “We’re delighted that this life-changing Lotto jackpot prize has now been claimed.

“Winning £7.4 million is absolutely incredible and means this lucky ticket-holder can soon start to turn a lot of their dreams into reality!

“Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process so they can start enjoying their win as soon as possible.”

In October, three other Lotto players won £1 million each after matching five main numbers and the bonus ball.