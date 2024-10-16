Five people – including two children – dead in M6 crash

Five people, including two children, have died in a car crash on the M6 motorway.

Cumbria Police said officers were called to the crash on the northbound carriageway near Tebay Services involving a Skoda and Toyota at 4.04pm on Tuesday.

The man driving the Toyota, as well as a woman and two children, all from Glasgow, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cambridgeshire man driving the Skoda was also declared dead at the crash site.

A third child in the Toyota was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.

Cumbria Police said in a statement: “The families of those involved are being supported by specially trained officers.”

The road reopened early on Wednesday.

