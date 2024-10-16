Express & Star
Close

Five people – including two children – dead in M6 crash

The two-car crash happened on Tuesday afternoon near Tebay Services.

Published
M6

Five people, including two children, have died in a car crash on the M6 motorway.

Cumbria Police said officers were called to the crash on the northbound carriageway near Tebay Services involving a Skoda and Toyota at 4.04pm on Tuesday.

The man driving the Toyota, as well as a woman and two children, all from Glasgow, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cambridgeshire man driving the Skoda was also declared dead at the crash site.

A third child in the Toyota was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.

Cumbria Police said in a statement: “The families of those involved are being supported by specially trained officers.”

The road reopened early on Wednesday.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 146 of October 15, or call on 101.

Alternatively, reports can be made via contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular