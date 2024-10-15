Veterans’ ID card will be accepted for voting in elections, says minister

Veterans’ ID cards will be a valid form of identification for upcoming elections, ministers have announced.

The Government is also undertaking a wider review of the voter ID policy, which was introduced by the Tories and has been tested at local elections and this summer’s general election.

Under the rules, voters have to present an acceptable form of ID to be able to cast their ballot.

These include passports, driving licences, Proof of Age Standards Scheme (Pass) cards, Blue Badges and some concessionary travel cards.

In May’s local elections, some veterans were dismayed that their ex-forces ID cards were not included in the list of acceptable forms of identification, which led to an apology from then-veterans minister Johnny Mercer.

On Tuesday, the Government brought forward changes to the law in Parliament via a statutory instrument, which will add the veterans’ card to the list of acceptable ID.

Alex Norris, a communities minister with responsibility for elections, said: “No veteran should be turned away from the polling station while trying to use their veteran card as voter ID.

“They are an incredible community who have dedicated their lives to this country, and it is wrong that the exclusion of this card has been a barrier to their ability to vote.

“That’s why we’re supporting our incredible veterans by expanding the list of voter identifications to include it so they can participate in democracy without the fear of being turned away on election day.”

Al Carns, the veterans minister, said: “Veterans’ cards are a tangible symbol of the extraordinary sacrifices our veterans have made to defend our nation and it is only right that the Government gives these cards the recognition they deserve.

“We are committed to renewing the nation’s contract with all those who serve and have served, and this is an important step to making this important community feel supported when voting.”

The news was welcomed by the Royal British Legion, which said veterans had “found it frustrating that they were unable to use their Armed Forces Veteran Card as voter identification”.

Mark Atkinson, director general of the charity, added: “It is vital that the voice of the Armed Forces community is heard at every election, now that voter ID is required to vote in elections in the UK, this change will make it easier for those who have served to cast their vote.”

A thorough review of the voter ID rules is under way, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said.