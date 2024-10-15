Two in five low-paid workers have used a food bank in past year – research

Two in five low-paid workers have used a food bank in the past year and one in three have skipped meals to save money, according to research.

A survey of 2,000 workers paid less than the voluntary so-called real living wage found that more than half said they felt worse off than last year.

The Living Wage Foundation said its study highlighted the precarious financial situation of the UK’s lowest-paid workers.

Two in five respondents said they had less than £10 left each week after essential expenses, including housing, food, utilities and transport.

The foundation said its findings suggested that most low-paid workers have no buffer should they suddenly lose their income, while many were already facing “extreme hardship”.

Two in five low-paid workers said they have used a food bank in the past year, with one in four relying on them at least once a month, rising to more than half in London.

Almost a third of those surveyed said they have fallen behind on household bills and one in four revealed they have been unable to heat their homes because of financial constraints.

Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: “Today’s research highlights the stark reality facing millions of low-paid workers, who are treading water and struggling to afford life’s essentials.

“The real living wage is the only UK wage rate calculated solely on the cost of living and is a lifeline for workers and their families, enabling people to live, not just survive.

“It means being able to cover an unexpected bill or buy a gift for a child’s birthday – things many of us take for granted.

“Despite the tough economic landscape, it’s heartening to see the living wage movement grow to over 15,000 employers this year. Living wage employers know that when their employees thrive so does the organisation.”