Sara Sharif murder trial due to get under way

The trial of three members of the same family over the murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif is due to start on Monday.

The child’s father, Urfan Sharif, 42, stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 28, are accused of killing her.

Sara’s body was discovered at her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10 last year.

A person leaves flowers outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The defendants have pleaded not guilty to her murder and to causing or allowing the death of a child between December 16 2022 and August 9 2023.

Last week, a jury was selected in the trial of Sharif, Batool and Malik, formerly of Hammond Road in Woking.

On Monday, prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC is expected to open the case at the Old Bailey.

The trial before Mr Justice Cavanagh is due to go on until December 13.