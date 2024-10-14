King joins prime minister at reception for UK’s international investment summit

The King joined some of the world’s top chief executives, industry leaders and funders, plus some of Britain’s famous scientific and creative talents, at a reception that capped off the Government’s first major summit to woo investors.

Up to 300 guests attended the exclusive reception at St Paul’s Cathedral on Monday where Charles shook hands and spoke to a wide group of notable figureheads.

King Charles talking to guests during a reception for international business leaders (Lucy North/PA)

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, who invented the World Wide Web, along with his wife Rosemary, astronaut Tim Peake, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, artist and designer Yinka Ilori and Michelin-starred chef Clare Smyth, who reflected the UK’s scientific, creative and cultural strengths, also spent time with Charles.

Sir Elton John was also in attendance and performed at the reception.

During his 45-minute appearance, Charles also spoke to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Saudi businessman who is governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and chairman of Newcastle United.

He also spoke to executives from the Qatar Investment Authority; the Alphabet technology company; Iberdrola, the Spanish multinational electric utility firm; plus investment organisations including BlackRock, Brookfield Asset Management and Macquarie Group Limited.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate and Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh, who had taken part in earlier events at the International Investment Summit, also attended the reception.

International Investment Summit sponsors and supporters including executives from HSBC UK, Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays, Octopus Energy, M&G, TSL and ALR also met Charles.

King Charles and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (Lucy North/PA)

Tim Davie, the BBC director-general, and Patrick Grant of The Great British Sewing Bee were also seen at the reception, which included guests from sectors such as technology, energy and the performing arts.

The King was greeted at the event by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and several members of the Cabinet, including Chancellor Rachel Reeves, were also in attendance.

Earlier, Sir Keir had told the summit, at the Guildhall in the City of London, that boosting economic growth would help tackle the rise of populism by repairing public services and putting cash in people’s pockets as efforts to woo global investors netted deals worth £63 billion.

The Prime Minister rolled out the red carpet for chief executives, promising to rip up regulations to get projects off the ground if they put funding into the UK.

“We live in an age where political fires rage across the world. Conflict, insecurity, a populist mood that rails against the open values so many of us hold dear,” he said.

Earlier, Sir Keir Starmer rolled out the red carpet for chief executives at the summit (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But at the same time, it was “an age of great possibility” with a “huge revolution in digital technology, in clean energy, medicine, life sciences, each with a competitive potential to fundamentally change the way we live and the way that we work”.

“Each with the possibility to transform the lives of working people for the better,” he said.

That meant economic growth was “vital if we’re to steer our way through a great period of insecurity and change and on to calmer water”.