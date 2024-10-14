Hoyle: Alex Salmond leaves a deep and lasting legacy

Alex Salmond leaves a “deep and lasting legacy” following his sudden death, Sir Lindsay Hoyle said as he led Commons tributes to the former Scottish first minister.

Mr Salmond, who led the SNP before later founding the Alba Party, died from a suspected heart attack during a trip to North Macedonia.

The 69-year-old was elected as an MP for the Banff and Buchan constituency in 1987 and later represented Gordon.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay told MPs: “He served the people of Scotland for over 30 years as a member of this House, a member of the Scottish Parliament and, of course, two terms as first minister of Scotland.

“He was a tireless campaigner for Scottish independence, securing the UK government’s agreement for the 2014 referendum and playing a leading role in the Yes campaign.

“His final departure from this House was in 2017. It marked the first occasion in more than three decades when he was not serving in an elected role at either here or Holyrood.

“He leaves a deep and lasting legacy behind him. His sudden death at the weekend came as a complete shock and the thoughts of this whole House are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Sir Lindsay said there would be time for MPs to pay tribute to Mr Salmond after defence questions on Monday afternoon.