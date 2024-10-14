Gregg Wallace addresses ‘sexual comments’ allegations after BBC probe

Gregg Wallace has denied that he said “anything sexual” while appearing on a BBC show more than half a decade ago.

The MasterChef UK judge, 59, responded to reports that there was an alleged incident in 2018 when he appeared on Impossible Celebrities, which was investigated by the BBC.

The BBC’s review found he could continue working at the corporation, the Sun newspaper reported.

Gregg Wallace with his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In an Instagram post following the front-page story on Monday, Wallace said: “The story that’s hitting the newspapers this morning was investigated promptly when it happened six years ago by the BBC.

“And the outcome of that was that I hadn’t said anything sexual. I’ll need to repeat this again. I didn’t say anything sexual.”

He previously fronted Inside The Factory before saying last year that he would step away to take care of his autistic and non-verbal son, Sid, who he shares with wife Anne-Marie Sterpini.

In another video, the former greengrocer said: “Despite what the newspapers are suggesting nobody six years ago accused me of flirting with anybody or hitting on anybody.

“And the reason I say this is because of my wife Anna. I have always been true to my wife Anna and have never flirted or hit on anybody in the 12 years that I met her and fell in love with her.

“And it’s important that, so that people don’t misunderstand that, that I am true to my wife.”

A BBC spokesman said: “Whilst we do not comment on individuals, if issues are raised they are dealt with swiftly and appropriately at the time.

“We do not tolerate any form of inappropriate behaviour and have robust processes in place.”

Wallace has two children, Tom and Libby, from a former relationship.

He co-wrote Gregg’s Italian Family Cookbook with Ms Sterpini.

The original presenter of Saturday Kitchen has featured on various BBC shows including Eat Well For Less, Supermarket Secrets, Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals, as well as being a Strictly Come Dancing contestant in 2014.