What the papers say – October 13

The death of former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond features prominently amid a range of political stories on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times calls Mr Salmond, who died aged 60 after giving a speech in North Macedonia, a “titan of Scottish independence”.

Pictures of the former SNP leader feature on several front pages, including The Observer which leads on Sir Keir Starmer backing Transport Secretary Louise Haigh over comments about P&O Ferries.

The Sunday Mirror also focuses on the Prime Minister after his first 100 days in office, saying the Government is “just getting started” and should be judged on how it fixes Britain.

Sir Keir gives his backing to a campaign to build a refuge for families fleeing domestic abuse in The Independent, vowing the cabinet will each buy a brick.

The Sunday Telegraph concentrates on Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, saying a report shows his plan for pylons will cost far more than underground cables.

A cut-back on part-time judges due to government funding will see suspects freed on bail ahead of their trial, according to the Sunday Express.

The Sunday People hails a spit test to help predict prostate cancer before it develops the “holy grail”.

The Attorney General put pressure on the Metropolitan Police to give Taylor Swift blue-light escorts, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The Sun on Sunday reports Coleen Rooney has signed the biggest deal in I’m A Celebrity’s history to appear on the show.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Elvis Presley appeared to his daughter Lisa Marie for 25 years after his death.