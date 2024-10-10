Sue Gray will miss key meeting of regional leaders to take ‘short break’

Sir Keir Starmer’s embattled former chief of staff Sue Gray will miss a meeting of regional leaders seen as key to her new role as she takes a break before returning to work, it is understood.

The Prime Minister will on Friday convene metro mayors and representatives of devolved administrations for the first gathering of his Council of the Nations and Regions in Scotland.

He hailed the announcement of around £24 billion in investment for green projects across Britain as a “vote of confidence” in the UK ahead of the talks, which will focus on driving growth across different parts of the country.

Announcing her resignation as chief of staff, Sue Gray said that ‘intense commentary about my position’ risked becoming a ‘distraction’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

However, Ms Gray, whose new position as “envoy to the nations and regions” was confirmed on Sunday after weeks of turmoil behind the scenes in Number 10, will be a notable absence as she takes a brief hiatus before changing jobs.

Questions about the details of her role as envoy have mounted this week, with further information expected to be set out by the Cabinet Office shortly.

Cabinet ministers have insisted there is a strong team inside Downing Street despite Ms Gray being replaced by former campaign manager Morgan McSweeney after weeks of leaks and hostile briefings against her.

Ms Gray, a former senior civil servant with decades of Whitehall experience, cited “intense commentary about my position” that risked becoming a “distraction” when she stood down.

On Friday Sir Keir will meet first ministers, deputy ministers and regional mayors as part of an effort to “rewire” the way the UK Government interacts with devolved powers and discuss how to boost business ahead of the International Investment Summit next week.

That event will bring together up to 300 industry leaders in a bid to drive investment into Britain, with confirmed speakers including Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer at Alphabet and Google, Alex Kendall, chief executive of AI firm Wayve and Bruce Flatt, head of Brookfield Asset Management.

Ahead of the first council meeting, Downing Street announced around £24 billion in private investment for Britain’s clean power projects, including Iberdrola – one of Europe’s biggest energy firms – doubling its backing from £12 billion to £24 billion through Scottish Power over the next four years.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will convene the first meeting of the Council of the Nations and Regions (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Sir Keir said: “Today’s investments are a huge vote of confidence in this government and our relentless focus to drive growth across the UK.

“Whether you’re in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland or England – we are creating the conditions for businesses to thrive, and our International Investment Summit will be a springboard for every part of the UK to be an engine of innovation and investment.

“Today I’m convening the first ever Council of Nations and Regions, because it is when we work together in the spirit of genuine partnership, that we can deliver the real change people want to see and improve opportunities for all.”

Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan hailed the first council meeting as a “watershed moment”, and said he thought it was clear “this Government understands that harnessing the power of our nations and city regions can play a major role in tackling some of the biggest issues we face as a country”.

Iberdrola executive chairman Ignacio Galan praised the Government’s “clear policy direction” as one of the reasons the firm had chosen to double its investments.

“This is a vote of confidence in the UK’s clear and stable policies and is a major boost to the economy and the path towards green energy security and net zero,” he said.

Ahead of Friday’s meeting, Sir Keir appointed Poppy Gustafsson, former head of cybersecurity firm Darktrace, to be his new “investment minister” in a bid to demonstrate the Government’s commitment to strengthening ties with business.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister is also asking ministers to review how their departments can support the Office for Investment, which is to be led by Ms Gustafsson in her new role, in its work to drive growth across the UK.