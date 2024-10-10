Sarah, Duchess of York ‘so moved’ by Kate’s cancer journey video

Sarah, Duchess of York has praised the Princess of Wales for “showing the world what it is to really look after yourself”.

The duchess, appearing on ITV1’s This Morning, told how she was “so moved” by Kate’s video last month announcing the end of her cancer treatment.

The duchess described the footage as “just incredible” and added: “I think that’s extraordinary, what’s she doing.”

Kate announced she had finished her chemotherapy course in a heartfelt video in September, in which she spoke about her cancer journey as footage played of the Waleses and their children enjoying time together outdoors.

The duchess, who was herself diagnosed with skin cancer in January after being treated for breast cancer last year, told presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard: “The video that the princess did was just incredible. I was so moved. It was beautiful.”

Asked by Shephard how Kate was doing, Sarah replied: “She’s just showing the world what it is to really look after yourself and self love in order to help others.

Sarah, Duchess of York with Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor during a visit to the Prevent Breast Cancer headquarters in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

The duchess described how the King, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer this year, had empathy with other cancer patients.

“I love when the King went to the Cancer Research UK (in April) and actually sat on the sofa,” she said.

The King, patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, meeting patient Asha Millan at University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in April (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)

“And of course, it’s coming from a place of empathy, because he does understand, and… yesterday, the first time when I was sitting there with someone, it’s not just ‘I understand’ – patronising. It’s ‘I know’.”

The Duke of York’s ex-wife toured the headquarters of the Prevent Breast Cancer charity, of which she is the new patron, in Wythenshawe, Manchester, on Wednesday.

She also visited the set of Coronation Street with soap star Sally Dynevor and pulled a pint in the Rovers Return.

Shephard teased the duchess about her skills as a barmaid, saying it might have been the “worst pint” he had ever seen, adding: “Want a little beer with that head?”

Sarah, Duchess of York, pours a pint while on a visit to the set of Coronation Street in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

The duchess laughed and said: “I think I’ve convinced the director to give me a cameo part so I’m going to practise my pint pulling.”

Asked about her own health, Sarah quipped: “Bet Lynch, eat your heart out” – a nod to Coronation Street’s much-loved, no-nonsense former landlady, who was renowned for her glamorous, trademark leopard-print clothing.

The duchess has taken part in the programme before, guest-editing an episode last November and telling one caller during a phone-in to spice up her marriage by getting some “lovely saucy underwear”.

On Thursday, she resumed her agony aunt role in a segment called Dial a Duchess.

She spoke to caller Amanda who asked for advice about how to build confidence with her husband after a mastectomy and as she prepares for reconstructive surgery.

She resumed her agony aunt role in a segment called Dial a Duchess (PA)

The duchess, recommending a candlelit dinner, said: “We need to pep up the romance between you and your husband because that will give you confidence.”

She added: “Get to the shops, get a lovely new dress, get some new underwear and then just own it.”

She answered a message from Irene about how to get back on the dating scene in her 50s, recommending she join a salsa class to “swivel the hips”.

“Put on the high heel shoes and flick those skirts and get out there,” the duchess added, before also suggesting she climb a mountain and meet a “sexy mountaineer”.