Parents pay tribute to ‘smiley little girl’ who died in house fire

The parents of a six-year-old who died in an accidental house fire have paid tribute to their “smiley little girl”.

Chamiah Brindley was found dead inside the house in Bedale Drive, Leicester, on September 10, Leicestershire Police said.

Police were called to the scene of the fire in the early hours by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, who were in attendance at the address.

An investigation by the force and the fire and rescue service concluded the blaze started accidentally.

Chamiah’s mother said her daughter, known as Miah, was the “most happy, smiley little girl anyone could ever meet”.

She added: “She was one of 11 siblings, loved her brothers and sisters, and was especially close to her older brother, Dre, as they were close in age.

“She was the ray of sunshine that shone when your day was cloudy.

“Miah was loved by all and is missed incredibly.”

Floral tributes were left outside the house following the incident last month (PA)

Chamiah’s father said she was “full of smiles for everyone, always happy and playing”.

He added: “It is still hard for me to come to terms with what has happened and still not real to me that my daughter is gone, and I will never see her again.

“I will miss my daughter so dearly, but she will always be in my thoughts and heart.

“Rest in peace my little angel, until we meet again.”

A 14-year-old girl who was arrested following the fire was released with no further action to be taken, police said.