Evri announces partnership with disability charity Scope

Parcel delivery firm Evri has announced a partnership with disability equality charity Scope aimed at improving doorstep deliveries for people with a condition or impairment.

More options will be offered for those who might need longer, or who can’t get to the door to accept a delivery.

Evri, which said it estimated that one in four home deliveries go to people with a disability, has entered into a three-year partnership with Scope, including a £125,000 donation to support the charity’s work.

The initiative includes the ability for disabled people to request more time to get to the door and to ring the doorbell instead of knocking.

Martijn de Lange, Evri’s chief executive, Evri, said: “Our own research shows that one in four people rely on home deliveries to maintain their independence or improve the quality of their life.

“We are launching exciting new product developments which will improve services for those with accessibility needs.”

Amanda Mitchell, executive director of fundraising at Scope, said: “There are 16 million disabled people in the UK, reflecting a huge proportion of Evri’s customers and workforce.”Our employment experts will be working with Evri to support them in becoming a more accessible and inclusive business for their employees and customers.

“We are encouraged that Evri is prioritising addressing disability inequality in its business and is committed to learning and improving its practices. It’s only by working together that we will achieve real social change and can create an equal future for disabled people.”

Lisa Webb, Which? consumer law expert, said: “Which? research previously found that seven in 10 disabled consumers who used a delivery firm had faced problems, so it’s positive to see Evri taking steps to improve their doorstep delivery experience.

“Other retailers and delivery companies that are falling short on customer service should follow suit and put effective systems in place so disabled consumers can specify their needs and feel confident that they will have parcels delivered in a safe and secure way.”