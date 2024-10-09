William makes plea for new Jason Bourne film during Bafta visit

The Prince of Wales has pleaded with director Paul Greengrass to make a new Jason Bourne film as he celebrated young creatives in the film, television and gaming industries.

William clasped his hands together and told the film-maker “another Bourne, another Bourne” when he visited Bafta’s offices in central London to meet students benefiting from a Bafta bursary in his name.

Leading British actors Andy Serkis, Celia Imrie and Stephen Merchant also attended the event and spoke of the importance of supporting the next generation.

Imrie told the future king: “I was a chorus girl, I know how important it is to go up the ladder.”

The Prince of Wales speaks to (left to right) Andy Serkis, Celia Imrie, Stephen Merchant and Mircea Monroe during the visit (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Greengrass is also a champion of Bafta’s bursary which funds practical support such as buying equipment or paying for driving lessons to enable workers to get to a film set.

After meeting William, the director said about making a new instalment of the Bourne franchise: “Not for me, they need somebody younger, I’ve done my bit. But I hope they get somebody great and young to do it, I think they’re in the process.”

Greengrass directed the second film in the series, The Bourne Supremacy in 2004, The Bourne Ultimatum three years later and Jason Bourne in 2016, the final film in the franchise starring Matt Damon in the lead role.

The prince is president of Bafta and the director said about his work with the organisation: “Prince William does such an amazing job of pulling together all these different initiatives that create pathways for young people because it’s so important in our business – pathways in.

“Somebody who’s 17 or 18 coming into our business, learning to drive is essential, if they can be supported to drive suddenly they’ve got a passport. That’s the idea of this, it’s small initiatives, many of them that make big impacts.”