What the papers say – October 9

Warnings from the MI5 director-general that Russian spies may be on a “mission to generate mayhem” in the UK dominate Wednesday’s front pages.

The Financial Times, Daily Mail and Daily Express all lead on the warning from intelligence chief Ken McCallum, who said threats from state-backed espionage are the “most complex and interconnected” the organisation has seen.

The i also focuses on comments from Mr McCallum, who warned he is “alive to the possibility” Iran could target Brits on UK soil if conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate.

The Daily Telegraph reports Chancellor Rachel Reeves will consider lowering the tax-free lump sum savers can take from their pensions to just £100,000.

The Guardian says Ms Reeves is moving forward with plans to borrow billions for added infrastructure investment.

Immigration continues to fuel a population boom for the UK, according to The Times, but deaths have outstripped births for the first time in 50 years.

The Sun says Labour politicians pressured police into giving Taylor Swift a blue-light escort to her London concerts.

Prosecutors are “scrambling” to charge a suspect over the disappearance of Madeleine McCann after he was cleared in an unrelated rape trial, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Metro leads with “millionaire wags” Coleen Rooney and Rebecca Vardy battling in court over the cost of water in a hotel minibar.

The Daily Star reports ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson said No 10 Downing Street looked like a “crack den” after taking over from Theresa May.