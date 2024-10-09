Foreign Secretary to repeat calls for ceasefire on Middle East visit

The Foreign Secretary will repeat calls for de-escalation in the Middle East during a visit to the region.

David Lammy is expected to meet leaders in Bahrain and Jordan on Wednesday to discuss efforts to bring security and stability to the Middle East and reiterate the UK’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

His visit comes days after the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the latest round of the conflict, and amid reports that the Israeli military is expanding its ground operation in Lebanon.

Before his visit, Mr Lammy said: “The situation is incredibly dangerous and further escalation or miscalculation in the region is in no one’s interests.

“I am pleased to be back in the region to meet with our key partners in Bahrain and Jordan and see first hand our combined efforts towards building long-term security and stability in the Middle East.

“We must not waver at this critical period to achieve ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, to get more desperately needed aid into Gaza, and secure the release of all hostages.”

The UK Government has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and de-escalation as the conflict in Gaza spread to include greater Israeli operations in Lebanon and attacks by Iran.

On Monday, the Prime Minister condemned Iran’s latest ballistic missile attack on Israel and urged the region to “step back from the brink” and find a political solution to the crisis.

Mr Lammy is also expected to discuss trade with his regional counterparts as the Government prepares to host a major international investment summit on October 14.

During his visit, the Foreign Secretary will also meet British troops stationed in Bahrain and tour HMS Lancaster, which has been operating in the region since 2022 and taken part in efforts to protect maritime trade from Houthi militants in Yemen.

Bahrain hosts a permanent support base for the Royal Navy, known as HMS Juffair, which was opened in 2018.