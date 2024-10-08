What the papers say – October 8

The continued fallout from the bitter feud between former This Morning co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holy Willoughby leads Tuesday’s front pages.

The Sun touts an exclusive, reporting Schofield calls his former co-host “the witch” following their fight over his axing.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says Schofield accuses Willoughby of failing to back him as his career crashed.

In political news, The Times leads on warnings from senior Government officials who point to “systemic” issues at Downing Street.

The Daily Mail leads on reports the Prime Minister is facing further questions over his relationship with big-time Labour donor Lord Waheed Alli.

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to rule out military involvement if Israel attacks Iran, the i reports.

The Daily Telegraph leads on an Albanian criminal winning the right to stay in the UK after sneaking back in.

Metro says Britain’s pothole crisis has caused more than 480,000 incidents since the beginning of the year.

The Daily Express splashes on angry protesters outside parliament demanding Sir Keir Starmer restore winter fuel payments for all pensioners.

The Financial Times leads on Britain’s long-term borrowing costs climbing sharply, fuelled by investor concerns over the Government’s Budget.

Lastly, the Daily Star splashes on behind-the-scenes photos from the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.