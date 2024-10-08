North East must become ‘powerhouse of renewables revolution’ – John Swinney

The First Minister will tell a renewables conference how the North East of Scotland must be “the powerhouse of the renewables revolution”.

John Swinney will speak on Wednesday at the Scottish Renewables and RenewableUK Floating Offshore Wind conference at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on Wednesday and Thursday.

He is due to discuss how energy is at the centre of his vision for Scotland’s future as “a modern and dynamic nation”.

Before his speech, Mr Swinney said: “The North East has been at the heart of Scotland’s recent industrial story, becoming synonymous with the innovation that had fuelled our economy.

“Now we need it to be the powerhouse of the renewables revolution – and in doing so it will transform our economy once again.

“The Scottish Government is working with developers, industry and academia to make the most of this era-defining opportunity – to use green growth to build a robust wellbeing economy that benefits everyone.

“No sector better exemplifies this ambition for purposeful collaboration than floating offshore wind.”

He added: “Along with other sources of clean energy, floating offshore wind is central to my vision for Scotland’s future as a modern and dynamic nation.

“My Government is focused on ending child poverty, supporting economic growth, improving public services and achieving a net zero Scotland – and I am clear that a thriving renewables sector is central to meeting all of these objectives.

“By working together, I know that is what we can deliver.”