Education Secretary’s private schools tweet ‘propagates class war’, says Tory MP

A viral tweet by the Education Secretary “propagates a class war”, an opposition whip has warned.

Luke Evans was one of several Conservative MPs who suggested Bridget Phillipson should apologise for her post on X, formerly Twitter, during a Commons debate about VAT on independent school fees.

Around 5.8 million social media users have viewed the Cabinet minister’s post, made on Saturday, which read: “Our state schools need teachers more than private schools need embossed stationery. Our children need mental health support more than private schools need new pools. Our students need careers advice more than private schools need AstroTurf pitches.”

Mr Evans told the Commons on Tuesday: “This reeks of prejudice and propagates a class war and I’m sorry to say that (Ms Phillipson) isn’t here to defend that.

“Because I hope, actually, she’s a decent woman and I’d like to expect that this is something that she would apologise for.”

Conservative shadow Treasury minister Nigel Huddleston described the post as “shockingly ill-judged and ill-informed”.

After the Education Secretary arrived in the chamber to hear the debate’s conclusion, Mr Huddleston said: “I’m also glad to see the Secretary of State for Education who is now in her place after being conspicuously absent.

“And perhaps she will take the opportunity to apologise for the tweet.

“Parents who send their children to independent schools, who pay twice on their children’s education, deserve better than to be treated with contempt by their Government’s Education Secretary.

Conservative shadow Treasury minister Nigel Huddleston said the tweet demonstrated the policy was ‘being promoted not on evidence but on envy and spite’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“The divisive tweet put out by the Education Secretary this weekend was shockingly ill-judged and ill-informed, sneering and smirking about embossed paper and swimming pools.

“Does the Secretary of State really not understand or recognise that not every independent school is like Eton or Harrow?

“It betrays an incredible lack of awareness and poor knowledge of the facilities and financial status of many independent schools in this country.

“It demonstrated that this policy is being promoted not on evidence but on envy and spite – and ill-informed and misplaced envy at that.”

Ms Phillipson did not respond to Mr Huddleston’s call for an apology.

Conservative former minister Graham Stuart (Beverley and Holderness) earlier described the post as “malicious and spiteful” and “ill-advised, even if you believe this policy is the right thing to do”.

Labour has proposed a 20% VAT rate on private school fees across the UK from January 1 2025, and removing the business rates relief for private schools in England.

Treasury minister James Murray, on behalf of the Government, replied: “I, nor any of my colleagues, will make any apology for wanting to improve state education across this country to make sure that the aspiration of every parent in our country to get the best possible education for their children can be fulfilled.”