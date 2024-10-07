What the papers say – October 7

The anniversary of the Hamas assault which sparked the Israel-Gaza war features on the front of several of Monday’s newspapers, but the majority focus closer to home with the departure of a leading Government aide.

The Metro, the i, The Daily Telegraph, and Financial Times all lead on the resignation of Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff Sue Gray.

The Daily Mail labels the story the “Sue Gray farce” with Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch’s saying the situation demonstrates the “PM’s lack of judgment”.

The Daily Express dubs the departed chief of staff a symptom of the “sinking ship” that is the Labour Party.

The Times describes how the senior aide was ousted in a Labour “coup”.

Moving to conflict in the Middle East, The Independent has crunched the numbers of the conflict in Gaza one year on.

The Daily Mirror splashes on a call to end the fighting from the British mother of a still-missing hostage.

The Guardian also leads on the October 7 anniversary as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

The Daily Star goes against the grain with a front page on attempts to revive an extinct form of giant beaver.