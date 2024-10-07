Prospective jurors selected in Sara Sharif murder trial

Prospective jurors has been selected in the trial of three people accused of the murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif.

The child’s father, Urfan Sharif, 42, stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 28, are accused of killing her.

Sara’s body was discovered at her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10 last year.

The defendants have pleaded not guilty to her murder and to causing or allowing the death of a child between December 16 2022 and August 9 2023.

On Monday, Sharif, Batool and Malik, formerly of Hammond Road in Woking, appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey for their trial.

A group of potential jurors was selected and sent away until Tuesday when 14 of them will be chosen and sworn in.

Mr Justice Cavanagh said the case was expected to be opened by prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC on Monday October 14.

The trial is expected to go on until December 13.