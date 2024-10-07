Ex-Met officer David Carrick accused of string of sex offences including rape

Former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has been charged with a string of sex offences against two women, including rape and sexual assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Carrick is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour following a lengthy investigation.

The 49-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 17, the CPS added.

Carrick is accused of five counts of indecent assault against one woman, and two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour against another.

Lisa Ramsarran, chief crown prosecutor for the CPS in Thames and Chiltern, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge David Carrick with sexual offences against two women.

“David Carrick has been charged with five counts of indecent assault, two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

“He has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

“As criminal proceedings against this defendant are active, there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice his right to a fair trial.”

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s major crime unit, added: “The charges come in the wake of an extensive and complex investigation conducted over a period of several months.”