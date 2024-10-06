Fourth UK charter flight leaves Lebanon amid escalating conflict

The last currently scheduled charter flight for Britons wishing to leave Lebanon has left Beirut, the Government said.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said on Sunday evening that the UK has “helped over 430 people to leave Lebanon” over the last week.

The fourth charter flight has left the Lebanese capital and for now there are no further flights scheduled due to a reduction in demand but the FCDO said the situation will be “closely” monitored.

British nationals who remain in Lebanon are being advised to register their presence to receive up-to-date information, and to take the “next available commercial flight”.

In a post on X on Sunday evening, the FCDO said: “Over the last week the UK has helped over 430 people to leave Lebanon.

“Our fourth UK charter flight has now left Beirut. Due to reduced demand, no further flights are scheduled, but we will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

A further post said: “British nationals in Lebanon should leave now. You should take the next available commercial flight”.

Britons in Lebanon have been encouraged to leave as the conflict across the Middle East has escalated in recent weeks.

Israel launched a ground invasion in Lebanon earlier this week and hit Beirut’s southern suburbs during air strikes.

Earlier on Sunday, Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said the UK is on “standby” should there be more demand for Britons to leave Lebanon.

He told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “If the demand is there we will use whatever is needed, whether it’s more chartered flights or whether it’s the military.

“We are ready to do what is needed to be done, but the vast bulk of people who have requested to leave we have managed to deal with.”