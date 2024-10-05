Arrests made as tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gather in London

Arrests have been made as tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in central London ahead of the anniversary of the October 7 attacks in Israel.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, the Metropolitan Police said, as part of a “significant” policing operation in place across the capital in response to planned protest and memorial events.

The force said the arrests were made when people tried to get past officers who had formed a cordon to stop any groups breaking away from the main protest.

The march came across counter-protests at the junction of Kingsway and Aldwych and at the junction of the Strand and Trafalgar Square, according to police.

Activists convened in Bedford Square on Saturday morning amid a heavy police presence.

According to organisers, they planned to “target” companies and institutions they say are “complicit in Israel’s crimes”, including Barclays Bank and the British Museum.

The demonstrators blocked Tottenham Court Road by gathering outside a Barclays branch just after midday, with a sign held near the entrance reading: “Shame on those who looked away from the sadistic genocide of mainly children in Gaza and the West Bank.”

Many of those gathered chanted ‘free, free Palestine’ (Ben Bauer/PA)

A short while later they blocked Gower Street near the British Museum and police appeared to form a line to prevent the group meeting up with another group of activists in Russell Square.

They then gathered outside the British Library, chanting: “Yemen, Yemen make us proud. Turn another ship around”, and: “British Museum. Paint it red. Over 100,000 dead”.

In Bedford square, some were holding Lebanese and Iranian flags and banners stating “we do not stand with genocide” and “Zionism is racism”, with many chanting “free, free Palestine”.

A protest leader told activists: “We don’t engage the police and don’t engage counter-protesters. We definitely don’t talk to the blue bibs.

“We do not talk or interact with the police. If I am arrested, no comment. If I am arrested, no caution. If I am arrested, no duty solicitor.

“We are safer when we are together. Only we can keep each other safe.”

This was followed by chants of: “When Palestine is under attack. What do we do? Stand up. Fight back. When Lebanon is under attack. What do we do? Stand up. Fight back.”

The force said it was unaware of any significant public events taking place on Monday, the anniversary of the attacks (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators will walk through the centre of Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, a memorial event will be held in Hyde Park, organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council and other groups.

The force said it was unaware of any significant public events taking place on Monday, the anniversary of the attacks.

Commander Lou Puddefoot, who is leading the operation, said the force had policed previous protests “without fear or favour”.

Demonstrators at Bedford Square prepare to taker part in the march (Ben Bauer/PA)

“Protests and related events have become a feature of the 12 months since the appalling terrorist attacks in Israel almost a year ago,” she said.

“We have policed them without fear or favour, ensuring that lawful protest has been allowed to take place but intervening where the line has been crossed into criminality.

“We recognise that as we go into this weekend, so close to the anniversary of October 7, emotions will be heightened and fears about safety and security understandably increased.

“Officers have been in regular contact with event organisers. We have detailed plans in place to ensure the safety of those attending and to be able to respond to any incidents or offences.

“We are also working closely with key partners in communities to provide advice, reassurance and a visible presence particularly in those areas where we know fears are heightened.

“I would urge anyone who sees or hears something suspicious, no matter how small, to tell us. Call 101, or 999 in an emergency. If you are at an event and there are officers there, please raise your concerns with them. They are there to help, to reassure and to keep you safe.”