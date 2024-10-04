Train driver completes final journey to end 50-year railway career

A train driver has completed the final journey of his 50-year career on the railways.

Girish Jani, 67, took to the controls of an Avanti West Coast train from Crewe to London Euston for his last task before retirement.

He joined the industry as a 17-year-old in September 1974, starting as a train driver’s assistant at a freight depot in Wembley, north-west London, before later becoming a driver.

Mr Jani progressed to be a deputy team manager and also trained and assessed the next generation of Avanti West Coast drivers.

He has also been a magistrate in London for 18 years, believing the role requires similar skills to driving a train, such as taking on responsibility, having attention to detail and good communication.

Mr Jani was greeted with cheers and applause as colleagues past and present greeted him at Euston as he completed his final journey as a train driver on September 20.

He said: “I feel truly proud and privileged to have clocked up 50 years’ service.

“It only feels like yesterday I started on my railway journey.

“I will miss the people, driving trains and playing my part in supporting the next generation of train drivers – I look forward to travelling on their trains one day.

“I’m excited to start a new chapter where I’ll get to look at my bucket list for travel, continue my magistrate duties and spend quality time with my family.”

Avanti West Coast deputy head of drivers Craig Fletcher said: “Working with Jani was invaluable when I joined Euston depot.

“Jani’s relations and the connections he built with people over the years is testament to his personable approach.

“He has a unique charisma and charm – sometimes playfully cheeky – that makes him memorable and a valuable leader.”