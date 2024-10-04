Prue Leith hails transformation of ‘lacklustre’ train food

Culinary expert Dame Prue Leith has hailed the transformation of train food from British Rail’s “soggy sandwiches” to “fresh, creative and local” menus.

Dame Prue, a judge on The Great British Bake Off, served new food options to passengers at Newcastle station in partnership with train operator LNER on Friday.

Among the creations are vegetarian rolls with popping candy flavours, katsu-flavoured chicken and egg rolls, and chocolate truffles encased by ready salted crisp pieces.

More passengers at Newcastle station will be offered the food on Saturday, and part of the selection will feature on selected LNER services for a limited time.

Dame Prue joined the British Railways board in the early 1980s and was tasked with overseeing and improving catering.

She told the PA news agency: “British Rail food had become synonymous with soggy sandwiches and lacklustre meals, and it was a real point of public frustration.

“It was mass-produced and lacked the quality or care that we associate with good food now.

“The infamous British Rail sandwich became a symbol of this.

“I tried to improve it during my tenure by focusing on freshness and even better suppliers, but the public perception was difficult to shift at the time.”

Dame Prue believes the standard of catering on trains has “evolved dramatically” on some lines.

The 84-year-old said: “Train food has come a long way since my campaigning days 25 years ago.

“It’s great to see train companies really pushing themselves to provide fresh, creative and local onboard menus.

“You see chefs and suppliers working together to provide innovative, high-quality meals even at 125mph.”

The restaurateur and cookery school founder explained that serving food on trains is a logistical challenge due to tight schedules and confined spaces.

She said: “The staff need training and practice: serving soup or pouring tea in a rocking train is not easy.

“That being said, I believe that with the right planning, fresh ideas and a commitment to quality, delicious meals can absolutely be served on trains – and not just in first class.

“It’s important that everyone has the opportunity to eat well on a train.”

LNER head of customer experience Richard Judge said: “At LNER, we’re big believers that train food should be much more than a sad sandwich.

“Our menu is a key part of the travel experience, and we’re thrilled to showcase our commitment to quality and innovation with these unexpected food combinations.

“We offer a wide range of delicious dishes made from fresh, locally sourced produce, and we’re excited to see our customers’ reactions to these new culinary creations.”