Heavy rain and disruptive winds to hit UK next week in Hurricane Kirk aftermath

Britons may have to brace for a blast of wind and rain next week as the tail end of Hurricane Kirk passes by.

The Met Office said it is set to turn unsettled over the weekend, ahead of potentially disruptive weather from midweek brought about by the remnant of the major storm as it sweeps towards northwest Europe.

Hurricane Kirk is currently maintaining category 4 strength in the central North Atlantic Ocean.

Chris Bulmer, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Kirk over the North Atlantic will lose its status as a hurricane early next week before being swept towards northwest Europe.

“The resulting low pressure system will still have the potential to bring disruptive rain and winds to some areas, including parts of the UK, from the middle of next week.”

“There remains much detail to work out on the exact track and timing of the system.

“Across the UK, parts of England and Wales look to have the greatest risk of heavy rain and strong winds during Wednesday and Thursday.

“However, a more southward track of this system, which is equally plausible at this stage, would see the most disruptive conditions impact France.”

Strong winds and heavy rainfall could be on the cards during a period that is set to be “mostly unsettled,” according to the forecaster.

In a long range forecast covering 9-18 October, it added: “Frequent showers, especially over southern areas, at first, will probably give way to more widespread rain and strong winds associated with the remnants of Hurricane Kirk mid to late in the week.

“Scotland and Northern Ireland are more likely to quickly turn colder with showers, and the colder weather (perhaps some snow on Scottish mountains) will most likely gradually work its way south.

“A more settled interlude is then possible but further spells of wind and rain, again with a focus across southern areas, are likely to arrive from the west during the following week with temperatures returning to around average.”

A mix of sunshine and showers is expected for many over the weekend.

A fine day for England and much of Wales is expected on Saturday although there may be outbreaks of rain elsewhere, according to Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick.

In an online forecast she said: “To start the weekend, we will still see those outbreaks of rain across Northern Ireland and across parts of Scotland (with it) generally easing across the Scottish borders by the time we reach the afternoon.

“Elsewhere, there’ll be plenty of that bright sunshine and it will be feeling warm and there will be lighter winds in that sunshine too.”

She said some downpours could be expected in the afternoon and evening but with highs of 17-18C “it will still feel warm and pleasant for the time of year”.

The Met Office said a band of rain, which could be heavy at times, will form part of a blustery Sunday that has sunny spells and heavy showers and top temperatures of about 18C.