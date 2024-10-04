Ex-firefighter jailed for sharing photos of road accident victim’s body

A firefighter who was sacked after taking photographs of a road accident victim’s body and sending them to several social media contacts has been jailed for 20 months.

Cameron Hancel sent the images via WhatsApp alongside an “offensive and mocking commentary” in the aftermath of a two-car crash in Himley, Staffordshire, in March last year.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in August to misconducting himself in public office while working for West Midlands Fire Service by taking mobile phone photos of the victim and sending them to other people.

Cameron Hancel was jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court (PA)

Wolverhampton Crown Court was told on Friday that Hancel, of Chichester Drive, Rowley Regis, was caught by chance after images he had shared were found on his friend’s phone during a police inquiry into his acquaintance’s death, which occurred around a week after the photographs were sent.

Passing sentence, Judge Michael Chambers KC told Hancel: “Members of the public expect to be able to place their trust in members of the emergency services.”

The judge said Hancel had taken photographs of 38-year-old electrician Kevin Doughty lying dead in the road and had then “deliberately spoke of the deceased in derogatory and offensive terms” in social media exchanges with several contacts.

“Your conduct was truly appalling and inexplicable,” the judge told the father-of-two, who has worked in construction since being dismissed from the fire service after his arrest in July last year.

The judge told Hancel: “He (Mr Doughty) was clearly much-loved and respected by his family and his many friends.

“The court heard victim impact statements from (the father and uncle of Mr Doughty). They speak in terms about how this caused them to be additionally upset and devastated.

“They found it even harder to come to terms with what had happened.”

The judge said the messages written by Hancel – featuring laughing and smiling face emojis – appeared to show he was “amused” at what had happened.

The court was told one of Hancel’s social media contacts warned him against sharing such images but he responded: “I do what the f*** I want to do – no one tells me shit.”

Prior to the sentence, the court heard Hancel had three years of experience as a firefighter when he and others were called to deal with the crash.

During the inquiry into his offending, Hancel initially claimed that other firefighters may have sent the messages as a prank but he later accepted he had disseminated the images.

Offering mitigation, defence counsel Jane Osborne KC urged the judge to consider passing a suspended jail term in relation to the “isolated” incident.

Commenting on the case, Georgina Davies, a Senior Crown Prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Cameron Hancel’s actions were a clear betrayal of the trust placed in him as a public servant.

“Despite initially denying the allegations, the overwhelming evidence presented by the prosecution led him to accept that his conduct was not only unprofessional but criminal.

“As a firefighter, he was employed to protect the public, not to exploit the tragic loss of life. Hancel’s behaviour has caused further anguish to the deceased’s family who are still mourning their unimaginable loss and I hope that today’s proceedings provide some measure of justice and closure during this difficult time.”