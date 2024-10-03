BT’s new call vetting service stops 20 million scam and spam call attempts

BT says its new scam call screening service has blocked more than 2.4 million scam calls and identified 17.7 million spam calls since its introduction in May.

The telecoms giant said its Enhanced Call Protect tool, which is provided by Hiya, uses an AI-powered tool to monitor incoming calls and alert users to any suspected spam calls and blocking scam calls, learning as it goes to improve over time.

BT said that in a single day since the launch, the feature blocked more than 46,500 scam calls.

The service is already in place for 2.5 million BT customers who are on the firm’s Digital Phone home phone service, which is powered by broadband, and the firm said it expects the number of scam calls it blocks to rise substantially as more customers migrate to digital landlines.

According to Hiya data, UK residents received an average of three spam calls a month between January and June this year.

BT has previously noted a rise in malicious calls, and the firm advises customers to stay vigilant.

The telecoms giant also advises customers to report any suspicious calls they receive and block the number having done so.

It says customers should put the phone down if they receive what they believe is a suspicious call, and then call back on a known, trusted number to verify the call.

Lucy Baker, BT consumer’s all-IP director, said: “Our top priority is ensuring our customers feel secure and confident when using our services.

“This new Hiya technology is now integrated with Digital Voice and is proving to be incredibly effective at stopping scam calls.

“We remain committed to protecting customers during the switch to digital landlines.”

Hiya chief executive Alex Algard said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting BT in its mission to shield users from unwanted calls.

“It’s great to see that our technology has successfully blocked fraud and spam calls, which will in turn give customers the confidence to answer their phones and engage in meaningful conversations without the interruption of unwanted disturbances.

“This progress underscores our dedication to enhancing digital safety and improving the user experience.”