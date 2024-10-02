‘Vulnerable’ woman raped and killed by stranger on park bench, court told

A “vulnerable” woman was raped and killed by a stranger while she was unconscious on a park bench after a night out, a court has heard.

Natalie Shotter, 37, had been on a night out enjoying herself before she was allegedly attacked by Mohamed Iidow, a stranger.

She was found dead by a passer-by in Southall Park, west London, in the early morning on July 17 2021, the Old Bailey was told.

Homeless Iidow, 35, is on trial accused of her rape and manslaughter.

Natalie Shotter, 37, was found dead on a park bench in west London (Family handout/PA)

Opening the case on Wednesday, prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said: “The prosecution’s case is that Natalie was a vulnerable woman, out at night enjoying herself, who was then taken advantage of by this defendant.

“Natalie Shotter does not appear to have been conscious at the time that she was raped, let alone consenting to the defendant. He could never have believed that she was consenting.”

“It was the process of raping Natalie repeatedly that caused her death.”

Ms Morgan told jurors that it had taken time to understand what happened to Ms Shotter that night and what caused her death.

CCTV footage showed her barely moving and that she appeared to have been unconscious when she was raped and therefore could not have consented, Ms Morgan said.

Earlier that night, Ms Shotter was captured on other CCTV footage dancing outside a shop with other people.

Jurors were told the victim was little more than 5ft tall and weighed just 43kg (6st 11lb).

Iido has denied the charges against him and the Old Bailey trial adjourned until Friday.