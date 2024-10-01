William to visit Earthshot finalist eco-tyre firm as it announces new Uber deal

The Prince of Wales is to visit an Earthshot Prize finalist as the eco-tyre firm announces a new deal with Uber.

London-based start-up ENSO was shortlisted in the Clean Our Air category of William’s global environmental competition in 2023 thanks to its sustainable, low emission electric vehicle tyres which are designed to shed fewer polluting particles.

William will help fit an ENSO tyre on to an electric vehicle when he meets founder Gunnlaugur Erlendsson on Tuesday to hear how the business has developed since he last visited.

The Prince of Wales visited ENSO last year to hear about its work (Kate Green/PA)

As part of a new three-year partnership between ENSO and delivery and ride-hailing service Uber, thousands of drivers in the UK and US will be offered access to specially discounted ENSO tyres via a dedicated buyers’ club.

Almost 30% of Uber miles in London are now fully electric, Uber said as it hailed the city as its worldwide “capital of electrification”.

Jill Hazelbaker, Uber chief marketing officer, said: “We’re thrilled to work with ENSO to help them grow while making it easier for Uber drivers to go electric around the world.”

Uber has also become a founding partner of William’s Earthshot Prize and will nominate climate solution start-ups for the annual award, which gives £1 million to five winners each year to develop their projects.

Ms Hazelbaker said the delivery giant was partnering with the Earthshot Prize to offer its platform as a “launchpad for groundbreaking solutions globally – especially those working to accelerate an all-electric future for our planet”.

Tyres emit six million tonnes of pollution around the world each year, with their constant friction on the roads releasing harmful invisible micro-pollutants, which increase the risk of heart disease, asthma and other conditions.

ENSO has created a more efficient, low emission tyre for electric vehicles which reduces particle pollution by 35% and is calibrated to improve durability.

Mr Erlendsson said: “Our goal is to provide EV drivers with more affordable, energy efficient, longer-lasting, and ultimately carbon-neutral tyres.

“This helps Uber drivers save costs and earn more revenue every mile, all while reducing the impact of tyres on the environment.”

ENSO announced in June it is also developing a 500 million dollar (£373 million) carbon-neutral tyre factory in the US as part of its expansion, which will employ more than 600 people and produce more than five million electric vehicle (EV) tyres per year.

William founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to discover and scale up groundbreaking solutions to repair the planet, with a £50 million prize fund spanning 10 years.