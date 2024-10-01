Family of woman found dead in flat after three years raised fears, inquest told

The family of a vulnerable woman who was lying dead in her flat for more than three years raised concerns about her welfare almost two months before she was found, an inquest has heard.

Laura Winham’s remains were found by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021.

Ms Winham, who was 41 when discovered, was found after her loved ones asked police to break into her home following concerns about her safety.

They previously said she was “abandoned and left to die” by social and mental health services and that she died in November 2017 – three-and-a-half years before her body was found.

An inquest into her death which opened at Surrey Coroner’s Court on Tuesday heard that Ms Winham’s family had contacted Woking Borough Council (WBC) two months prior to the discovery of her body and that a subsequent door knock carried out at her home went unanswered.

A statement from a former employee at New Vision Homes, which was the landlord contractor for WBC from 2015 to April 2022, said: “Ms Winham’s sister (reached out) on 31 March 2021 to ask if New Vision Homes had been in contact with her. Her family said a lot of post had gathered and they were concerned about her welfare.

“Woking Borough Council completed a door knock which received no answer. It was at the end of May that New Vision Homes were told she had been found dead.”

The statement added that it was “clear she was vulnerable” and that “she should have been flagged as vulnerable as this would have alerted New Vision Homes and WBC to her vulnerability”.

The inquest also heard that numerous attempts had been made by authorities to contact Ms Winham prior to the discovery of her body.

In November 2018, gas company TSG contacted her regarding an annual gas check on December 6 2018 but no response was received. The company made several attempts to contact her by phone and post before her gas was capped in January 2019.

A statement read to the court said this policy has since been changed since the borough council brought housing functions back in-house in April 2022.

It said: “Since bringing housing function back in-house strict measures have been put in place. Home visits, calls and contacting next of kin to assist the situation. New process ensures injunctions can be sought to gain access to homes.”

In March 2021, WBC carried out a visit to her home to ask if she had been affected by large groups of people gathering in communal areas outside her flat. A knock at her door went unanswered and there were “no further reports on this issue”.

Ms Winham’s sister Nicky previously said her family had been unable to maintain contact with her after years of schizophrenia caused her to believe they would harm her.

The court was told that she had been served an eviction notice in April 2014 after falling into rent arrears of £1,579.

A housing support officer at WBC intervened and raised concerns about her vulnerability. Ms Winham was encouraged to make a claim for housing benefits, to seek employment, to engage in the community and to see her GP.

Her rent arrears were subsequently paid by a third party and the eviction did not happen.

The inquest continues.