Two more teenagers charged over murder of 15-year-old boy

Two more teenagers have been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Daejaun Campbell.

Daejaun cried out “I’m 15, don’t let me die” after being stabbed with a zombie knife at around 6.35pm on September 22 at Eglinton Road, Woolwich.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics at the scene, he died a short time later.

On Saturday, Marko Balaz, 18, of Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court charged with murder.

Daejaun Campbell, who was fatally stabbed in Woolwich, southeast London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old male will appear at Bromley Youth Court on Monday, also charged with murder.

It come after another 18-year-old man, Jacob Losiewicz of Church Manor Way, Abbey Wood, appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court last Thursday charged with murder.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.